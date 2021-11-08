Autumn definitely has arrived in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Good Sunday evening, everyone!

It is going to be clear and chilly in the Pine Belt overnight, with lows in the upper-30s to the lower-40s.

Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and mild, with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-40s Monday night and in the upper-40s Tuesday night.

Skies are expected to become partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the lower-to-mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s. There is a 30 percent chance for isolated showers during the day on Thursday with highs in the mid-70s.

We go up to a 40 percent chance for showers Thursday night, with lows in the mid-50s as a cold front pushes through.

Friday will be cooler, with a 40 percent chance for showers early in the day. Highs are expected to be in the mid-60s and lows in the lower-40s.

The weekend will be sunny and quite cool, with highs in the upper-50s on Saturday and around 60 degrees on Sunday. Lows will be in the upper-30s both days.

