Area leaders attend WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Open House

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Nov. 8, the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine held a Medical School Open House for city leaders and school superintendents from Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt area.

The purpose of this event is to formally introduce the Office of Diversity and our community partnership initiatives.

Dr. Veronica Scott, director of Diversity, spoke to the leaders about creating pathway programs for local high school students who are interested in health sciences and osteopathic medicine.

“We want to be a part of their health science programs as much as they will allow us in,” Dr. Scott said.

“What that looks like is, our students being able to go into the schools and talk to their students about osteopathic medicine,” Dr. Scott said.

“We also want their students being able to come to us and to do the tour for them, like we’re doing today, and to provide assistance in any way that we can so that the students are properly prepared when they’re ready to apply to med school,” Dr. Scott added.

The guests were broken into four groups and given tours of the WCUCOM’s Innovation in Learning Center as well as a look at the Ross Anatomy Lab.

The event gave each attendee a bit of insight into osteopathic medicine and how WCUCOM trains physicians by experiencing the daily life of an osteopathic medical student.

According to Medical News Today, osteopathic medicine is one of the fastest-growing health care professions in the U.S.

