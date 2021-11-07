Sacred Heart teacher enjoying life after beating breast cancer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In February 2021, WDAM interviewed Ms. Cindy Hixson, who was celebrating her victory against breast cancer. Now, nine months later, Hixson continues to celebrate, even on a bad day.

“I always kind of prided myself on the fact that I used to laugh a lot, but now there is this sense of joy everywhere,” Hixson said.

The first-grade Sacred Heart Catholic School teacher says she’s been living life to the fullest during her recovery process.

“It’s kind of like taking off the sunglasses and everything becomes more focused and then you see joy in everything that you’re doing and it’s just an all-around feeling of gratefulness and happiness,” Hixson said.

It’s been almost two years since her breast cancer diagnosis, but Hixson says she will never forget receiving the bad news two days before her son’s 18th birthday.

“It wasn’t until I had to tell my family, that it became real,” Hixson said.

She says she would have never known she had breast cancer if it wasn’t for her annual checkups.

“It’s uncomfortable and painful, but it’s such a small thing to do when you think of the long-term ramifications of not doing it,” Hixson said.

Although it was an emotional and scary time, Hixson says her support system really helped throughout her entire treatment process.

“You have a support system, even if you don’t know it, take advantage of it because there’s no way I could have gotten through this without everyone,” Hixson said.

She says that support system is even greater now. She’s grateful for everyone and looks forward to enjoying life cancer-free.

“I’ve been doing a lot of self-care, hanging out with friends, laughing, I mean we’re always laughing and just enjoying everything that’s been given to me,” Hixson said. “So yeah, lots and lots of years to come with lots and lots of joy.”

