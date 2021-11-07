Win Stuff
Mississippi Marine unit hosts reunion at USM football game

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The flag of the U.S. Marine Corps could be seen flying during tailgating activities before the University of Southern Mississippi-University of North Texas football game Saturday.

That’s because a U.S. Marine Reserve unit from Mississippi was hosting a special reunion.

About 15 members of Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion of the 14th Marine Division participated in the reunion prior to the Golden Eagles’ match-up with the Mean Green.

“(The reunion) is a blast,” said Tim Magundy, one of the veterans from the unit. “We talk about remember this, remember that. It’s a lot of fun.”

They served together 30 years ago, when the unit was called to duty in Operation Desert Storm.

The unit was activated in late 1990 and spent several months in Japan, before returning to the United States.

“To be here on campus at Southern, probably one of the greatest moments that we’ve all had together.” said Chad Dickens, another veteran of the unit. “This is our third reunion.”

Reunion attendees also celebrated the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, which officially will take place Nov. 10.

