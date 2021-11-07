Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Laurelpalooza returns for a 6th year

By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurelpalooza returned Saturday to its name city for a sixth year.

And this year was bigger than ever, said Chad Knight, owner of Knight Butcher and founder of Laurelpalooza.

“This was my gift that I wanted to give back to my community,” Knight said. “Music has been a passion of mine and always will be.”

Saturday, the city’s popular free music festival had two stages in downtown Laurel to accommodate even more music.

The festivities kicked off around 11 a.m, with performers taking the stage into the evening.

The Knight Butcher cooked food for those attending the festival, whic h also sported a beer truck

Knight said he hoped to keep the festival running and keep giving the gift of music back to his community

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
3 more suspects arrested in Mount Olive death investigation
3 more suspects arrested in Mount Olive death investigation
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he intended to file a lawsuit against OSHA. His...
Reeves: Second lawsuit against OSHA will challenge Biden’s ‘flagrant abuse of power’
Twenty-four-year-old Jahaziel Guerrero was arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping.
N.C. man charged with kidnapping a child in Hattiesburg
LSP Trooper Jason Boyet is being questioned in a child pornography investigation.
Former Trooper of the Year sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for child porn

Latest News

Former members of Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 14th Marine Division, take part in a reunion...
Mississippi Marine unit hosts reunion at USM football game
About 800 hand-crafted bowls were made for the annual "Empty Bowls" Hattiesburg Saturday.
‘Empty Bowls’ event raises money for Edwards Street Fellowship Center
Friends and family honor the life of Kayla Milon.
Community unites for shooting victim’s celebration of life
Owner Jack Blackledge said the shed was 36-feet by 18-feet and filled with stored items, such...
Firefighters respond to shed fire in Laurel