Laurelpalooza returns for a 6th year

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurelpalooza returned Saturday to its name city for a sixth year.

And this year was bigger than ever, said Chad Knight, owner of Knight Butcher and founder of Laurelpalooza.

“This was my gift that I wanted to give back to my community,” Knight said. “Music has been a passion of mine and always will be.”

Saturday, the city’s popular free music festival had two stages in downtown Laurel to accommodate even more music.

The festivities kicked off around 11 a.m, with performers taking the stage into the evening.

The Knight Butcher cooked food for those attending the festival, whic h also sported a beer truck

Knight said he hoped to keep the festival running and keep giving the gift of music back to his community

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.