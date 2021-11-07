Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Laurel steamrolls Hattiesburg, 50-0, in Battle for Lil’ Brown Jug

By Tim Doherty
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A half-century worth of points somehow seemed fitting for a football game celebrating its 100th staging.

But for only one team to provide every single one of those points? In the 100th edition of the high school football series?

Never happen.

But happen it did, as Laurel High School running back Kiron Benjamin ran for the first five of the Golden Tornadoes seven rushing touchdowns Saturday and the Golden Tornadoes squeezed the football life from Hattiesburg High School “between the bricks” of Watkins Stadium.

The final: Laurel 50, Hattiesburg 0.

It marked the largest margin of victory in the state’s longest continuously-played high school game.

Not on;y did the Golden Tornadoes (7-3, 5-2 Region 3-5A) top Hattiesburg for the second time in three years, Laurel knocked the Tigers (5-6, 5-2) out of the running for the region title.

Hattiesburg fell from the top of the region and a a first-round playoff game at home to the region’s fourth-seed and a trip to Picayune High School at 7 p.m. Friday.

Laurel will also be on the road in the opening round after finishing as the No. 3 seed. The Golden Tornadoes will travel to George County High School at 7 p..m. Friday.

Hattiesburg’s loss gave defending Class 5A state champion West Jones High School the region crown. The Mustangs will host Gautier High School at 7 p.m. Friday.

Region 3-5A’s second seed, Brookhaven High School, will host East Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday.

Hattiesburg likely will be without starting quarterback Tavares Williams, who exited the Jug game with an undisclosed upper body injury.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
3 more suspects arrested in Mount Olive death investigation
3 more suspects arrested in Mount Olive death investigation
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he intended to file a lawsuit against OSHA. His...
Reeves: Second lawsuit against OSHA will challenge Biden’s ‘flagrant abuse of power’
Twenty-four-year-old Jahaziel Guerrero was arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping.
N.C. man charged with kidnapping a child in Hattiesburg
LSP Trooper Jason Boyet is being questioned in a child pornography investigation.
Former Trooper of the Year sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for child porn

Latest News

Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest
Laurel steamrolls Hattiesburg, 50-0, in Battle for Lil’ Brown Jug
Southern Miss football
UNT puts up 31 unanswered in 2nd half to down USM, 38-14
Steve Buckley
Jones College comes up short in MACCC Semifinals
Steve Buckley
Jones College comes up short in MACCC Semifinals