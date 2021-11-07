Laurel steamrolls Hattiesburg, 50-0, in Battle for Lil’ Brown Jug

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A half-century worth of points somehow seemed fitting for a football game celebrating its 100th staging.

But for only one team to provide every single one of those points? In the 100th edition of the high school football series?

Never happen.

But happen it did, as Laurel High School running back Kiron Benjamin ran for the first five of the Golden Tornadoes seven rushing touchdowns Saturday and the Golden Tornadoes squeezed the football life from Hattiesburg High School “between the bricks” of Watkins Stadium.

The final: Laurel 50, Hattiesburg 0.

It marked the largest margin of victory in the state’s longest continuously-played high school game.

Not on;y did the Golden Tornadoes (7-3, 5-2 Region 3-5A) top Hattiesburg for the second time in three years, Laurel knocked the Tigers (5-6, 5-2) out of the running for the region title.

Hattiesburg fell from the top of the region and a a first-round playoff game at home to the region’s fourth-seed and a trip to Picayune High School at 7 p.m. Friday.

Laurel will also be on the road in the opening round after finishing as the No. 3 seed. The Golden Tornadoes will travel to George County High School at 7 p..m. Friday.

Hattiesburg’s loss gave defending Class 5A state champion West Jones High School the region crown. The Mustangs will host Gautier High School at 7 p.m. Friday.

Region 3-5A’s second seed, Brookhaven High School, will host East Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday.

Hattiesburg likely will be without starting quarterback Tavares Williams, who exited the Jug game with an undisclosed upper body injury.

