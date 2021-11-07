Jones College comes up short in MACCC Semifinals

Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The 5th-ranked Northwest Rangers held No. 3 Jones College on downs with at their own 15-yard line with 27 seconds remaining and defeated the Bobcats 26-20 in an MACCC semifinal game here on a brisk, sunny Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.

The Bobcats end the season at 8-2.

Northwest, 8-2, will host the MACCC championship game on Nov. 13 vs. No. 10 Hinds. The Eagles beat No. 1 East Mississippi 42-41 in overtime.

Trailing 26-13 in the fourth quarter, the Bobcats got a 50-yard touchdown pass from Quaterius Hawkins (Bastrop, Louisiana) to Qua Sanders (West Lowndes). Brody Pierce’s (Starkville Academy) PAT made it 26-20 with 8:21 remaining.

After forcing a 3-and-out, Jones took over on its own 28 with 5:56 to play. The Bobcats would face a fourth and 7 at the Ranger 12, but Hawkins’ pass into the end zone was intercepted by Jarvis Townsend.

The Jones’ defense forced another 3-and-out and got a 26-yard punt return by Lardarius Webb Jr. (Jackson Academy) to begin its last drive at the Ranger 39 with 2:13 remaining.

The Bobcats gained one first down, but would face a fourth and 11 at the Northwest 24 with 38 seconds to play. Hawkins tried to find a receiver, but was forced to run. He was stopped at the Ranger 15 and Northwest had secured the victory.

Jones started the game in fine fashion, marching 77 yards in nine plays on its first possession. Hawkins connected with Bud Tolbert (Water Valley) on a 10-yard scoring pass and Pierce’s extra point made it 7-0 with 9:01 to play in the first quarter.

The Rangers took the ensuing kickoff and drove 75 yards in nine plays to tie the game. Jaquerrious Williams scored on a 3-yard run and Eli Hamlin’s extra point made it 7-7 with 4:55 to play in the first quarter.

Jones fumbled the Ranger kickoff and Northwest’s Tanner Gillis recovered at the Bobcat 35. Six plays later, Hamlin kicked a 35-yard field to make it 10-7 with 2:58 to play in the first quarter.

Two possessions later, Northwest drove 80 yards in nine plays for a touchdown. Quarterback Michael Hiers completed an 8-yard scoring pass to Kevin Diaz and Hamlin’s extra point made it 17-7 with 10:14 to play in the first half.

The Rangers got a 29-yard field goal from Hamlin on the final play of the half to make it 20-7. That ended a 72-yard, 17-play drive.

The Bobcats took the second half kickoff and went 73 yards in nine plays. La’Damian Webb (Opelika, Alabama) scored on a 1-yard run on fourth and goal. The extra point attempt was no good and the Rangers led 20-13 with 11:01 to play in the third quarter.

Northwest’s final score came with 10:27 left in the game when Hiers scored on a 1-yard run. Hamlin’s extra point attempt was blocked by Shaheim Carroll (Gautier).

La’Damian Webb finished the game with 125 yards on 30 carries. He ends the season with 1,399 yards, which leads the nation, and 14 touchdowns.

Hawkins was 13-of-27 through the air for 244 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Kendall Coleman (Choctaw County) had four catches for 100 yards. Sanders had three receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown, Tolbert had three catches for 37 yards and a score and La’Damian Webb had three catches for 31 yards.

Defensive back Tylan Glass (Nanih Waiya) had 10 tackles and ½ tackle for loss. Linebacker Drew Horton (Madison-Ridgeland Academy) had nine tackles and tackle Brodarius Lewis (Prattville, Alabama) had nine tackles. Tackle Javeon Jones (Heidelberg) had seven tackles, 1.5 TFLs and a sack. Defensive back Markel McLaurin (Collins) had one TFL.

Hiers was 16-of-22 for 196 yards and a touchdown. Williams rushed 21 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. D.T. Sheffield had six receptions for 88 yards and Diaz had five catches for 56 yards and a score.

Jones turned the ball over three times and the Rangers did not have a turnover.

The Bobcats had 169 yards rushing, 244 yards passing, 413 yards of total offense and 20 first downs.

Northwest had 225 yards rushing, 196 yards passing, 421 yards of total offense and 21 first downs.

The Rangers held the ball for 33:55, compared to Jones’ 26:05.

