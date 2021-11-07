FCSO holds defensive driving certification for deputies

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Local law enforcement officials brushed up on their driving skills Saturday.

High speeds and fast turns were the names of the game as Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputies completed an annual defensive driving certification.

“We feel it’s important that annually we go over policy and procedure concerning pursuits,” Forrest County Sheriff. Charlie Sims said. “What to look for, what to consider while you’re in the pursuit. When to terminate the pursuit and then we come out and we actually practice the skills.”

Deputies lined the skidpad at Bobby Chain Municipal Airport, each waiting their turn to show what they’ve learned by putting the pedal to the metal.

“We go through a perception reaction course where they get up to a certain speed,” Sims said. “A panel is set up that has red, yellow and green and they have to, one,. perceive, which lane they have to go in, whether or not they have to touch brakes or not touch brakes or come to a full stop.

“So, they’re having to think of all of that while staying in control of the vehicle.”

Sims says the re-certification is all about learning to stay in control of the car.

“If you get too hard on the accelerator while you’re in the turn, that can cause a problem,” Sims said. “If you are going too fast and you brake too hard, momentum will keep you moving forward. That can cause a problem. So, we put all of those things together so they know how that vehicle is going to respond when they accelerate, when they brake and when they turn.”

Deputies have to complete the course in 59 seconds or less.

Saturday’s class completed it at a maximum of 50 seconds.

