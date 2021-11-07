‘Empty Bowls’ event raises money for Edwards Street Fellowship Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg arts and business communities partnered Saturday to help the Edwards Street Fellowship Center.

They took part in the annual “Empty Bowls” Hattiesburg at Main Street Books and Gratefull Soul restaurant.

For a $25 donation rendered a locally-handcrafted bowl of one’s choice and a lunch of soup, bread and dessert.

Proceeds went to help fill up the food pantry operated by ESFC.

“It’s a celebration of compassion and giving,” said Ann McCullen, executive director of Edwards Street Fellowship Center. “It’s really amazing, so many potters and artists and we are very,very thankful for this event.”

Organizers hoped to raise about $20.000 for the food pantry.

Diane Shepherd, owner of Main Street Books, said donors and volunteers played major roles in the event.

“Breadsmith donates bread,” Shepherd said. “Newell Paper Company is one of our sponsors that donates paper products.

“Taylor Rental, all of these people. Lowe’s donated plants this year for our tables. So, it’s just a community effort.”

Shepherd said about 800 bowls were made for the event.

The fundraiser began in 2012, but was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

