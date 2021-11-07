Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

‘Empty Bowls’ event raises money for Edwards Street Fellowship Center

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg arts and business communities partnered Saturday to help the Edwards Street Fellowship Center.

They took part in the annual “Empty Bowls” Hattiesburg at Main Street Books and Gratefull Soul restaurant.

For a $25 donation rendered a locally-handcrafted bowl of one’s choice and a lunch of soup, bread and dessert.

Proceeds went to help fill up the food pantry operated by ESFC.

“It’s a celebration of compassion and giving,” said Ann McCullen, executive director of Edwards Street Fellowship Center. “It’s really amazing, so many potters and artists and we are very,very thankful for this event.”

Organizers hoped to raise about $20.000 for the food pantry.

Diane Shepherd, owner of Main Street Books, said donors and volunteers played major roles in the event.

“Breadsmith donates bread,” Shepherd said. “Newell Paper Company is one of our sponsors that donates paper products.

“Taylor Rental, all of these people. Lowe’s donated plants this year for our tables. So, it’s just a community effort.”

Shepherd said about 800 bowls were made for the event.

The fundraiser began in 2012, but was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
3 more suspects arrested in Mount Olive death investigation
3 more suspects arrested in Mount Olive death investigation
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he intended to file a lawsuit against OSHA. His...
Reeves: Second lawsuit against OSHA will challenge Biden’s ‘flagrant abuse of power’
Twenty-four-year-old Jahaziel Guerrero was arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping.
N.C. man charged with kidnapping a child in Hattiesburg
LSP Trooper Jason Boyet is being questioned in a child pornography investigation.
Former Trooper of the Year sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for child porn

Latest News

The Knight Butcher hosts its sixth Laurelpalooza.
Laurelpalooza returns for a 6th year
Laurelpoolza rocks again
Laurelpoolza rocks again
Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest
Laurel steamrolls Hattiesburg, 50-0, in Battle for Lil’ Brown Jug
Southern Miss football
UNT puts up 31 unanswered in 2nd half to down USM, 38-14