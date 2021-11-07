Win Stuff
Community unites for shooting victim’s celebration of life

By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Friends and family joined with the City of Lumberton, united to honor the life of Kayla Milon, who was killed in a shooting last weekend in Lumberton.

“I know she is up there looking at us,” said Milon’s mother, Latoya Lipscomb.” I know she is.”

The family celebrated the life of Milon with the community at Fifth Avenue Park from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Members of Milon’s family came together from all over the United States to meet in Mississippi.

“It means more than the world to see the community come together and come out for this celebration of our niece,” said Milon’s uncle, Mickey Smith. “It really tells a story.”

Friends and family shared food and enjoyed music, all while wearing “Long Live Kayla”’ shirts.

“I knew we had something special but to see how everyone has pulled through, I had to do this for her. I had to let the community share her,” This is what she would’ve loved.”

