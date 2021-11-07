Chilly Sunday morning with sunshine for early next week

Good evening everyone!! It’s going to be a cold night across the area. Lows will dip down into the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few areas north of Hattiesburg with some patchy frost in the morning. You’ll need that jacket as you head to church, with temperatures warming up into the 40s by 9am. Skies will be sunny all day long with highs reaching the upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will be nice and sunny. Highs will warm up into the low to mid 70s.

Clouds will move in on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

Our next system will arrive on Thursday as a cold front swings through the area. That will give a chance of scattered showers and much cooler weather for next weekend. Highs for next weekend will only reach the low 60s.

