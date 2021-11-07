Authorities investigating death on Highway 613

Win Stuff
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a late-night fatality in Jackson County.

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just before 11 p.m. Saturday. It happened on Highway 613 in the Escatawpa area, just north of Piggly Wiggly.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating this incident. MHP and the coroner’s office are working to identify the victim and locate next of kin.

We will update this report as more information is released.

