Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 severely injured in 2-vehicle accident in Lamar County

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a two-vehicle collision on Mississippi 42 left one man dead...
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a two-vehicle collision on Mississippi 42 left one man dead and another severely injured.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One man was killed in a two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning on Mississippi 42 in Lamar County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by 27-year-old Russell Royals of New Augusta was traveling west on Mississippi 42 about 3 a.m. Saturday when it collided with a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by 63-year-old James Deen of Sumrall traveling east on Mississippi 42.

Deen’s injuries proved fatal, MHP said Royals was injured severely and transported to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, MHP said.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was sent to a local emergency room with severe injuries after a three-car pileup on...
Distracted driver may have contributed to pileup on I-59 Saturday
Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
3 more suspects arrested in Mount Olive death investigation
3 more suspects arrested in Mount Olive death investigation
Friends and family honor the life of Kayla Milon.
Community unites for shooting victim’s celebration of life
Mayors continue the annual trash talk
Trash talking tradition continues over the ‘Little Brown Jug’

Latest News

First-grade Sacred Heart Catholic School teacher Cindy Hixson says she’s been living life to...
Sacred Heart teacher enjoying life after beating breast cancer
According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just before...
Authorities investigating death on Highway 613
The Knight Butcher hosts its sixth Laurelpalooza.
Laurelpalooza returns for a 6th year
A person was sent to a local emergency room with severe injuries after a three-car pileup on...
Distracted driver may have contributed to pileup on I-59 Saturday