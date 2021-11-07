1 dead, 1 severely injured in 2-vehicle accident in Lamar County

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One man was killed in a two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning on Mississippi 42 in Lamar County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by 27-year-old Russell Royals of New Augusta was traveling west on Mississippi 42 about 3 a.m. Saturday when it collided with a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by 63-year-old James Deen of Sumrall traveling east on Mississippi 42.

Deen’s injuries proved fatal, MHP said Royals was injured severely and transported to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, MHP said.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.