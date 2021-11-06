Win Stuff
USM-Mobile school system venture attracts $6 million grant

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math and all four subjects are being embedded within Junior Reserve. Officers' Training Corps programs this summer.(WLUC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ A high school program that links military training with a curriculum steeped in science, technology, engineering and mathematics is about to expand.

The University of Southern Mississippi’s Center for STEM Education will be there, serving not only as a guide but a monitor.

USM will provide research on STEM education to 14 Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps programs nationwide, then monitor how successful those sites are in implementing and executing the replicated emphasis.

The new program, based on the JROTC STEM Leadership Academy in the Mobile County Public School System, will be considered a hybrid product, known as Junior Cadet Leadership Challenge.

“We are looking forward to measuring, capturing, and analyzing the STEM Academy replication process in San Antonio, Philadelphia, Savannah and across the U.S.,” said Julie Cwikla, director of USM’s Center for STEM Education.

A partnership that included STEMWorks, LLC; Mobile County schools and USM was awarded a $6 million grant from the National Defense Education Program that was expected to impact some 5,000 cadets, 350 cadre and 275 STEM teachers.

“We are very excited to see the model developed here in Mobile County receive national recognition from the Department of Defense,” said Lt. Col. Robert Barrow, MCPSS director of Army instruction.

STEM activities focus on supporting major industries: maritime, advanced manufacturing and aviation.

The Mobile JROTC STEM Leadership Academy is primed for replication and scale to meet the U.S. Army’s and the Department of Defense’s need for high-quality STEM programs that have potential to increase the flow into the STEM pipeline at all entry points.

“National recognition of this well-designed STEM workforce initiative and curriculum is simply stellar,” Cwikla said. “I’m excited for JROTC cadets, cadre and STEM teachers across the country to benefit from what we started here.”

Barrow said the program extends beyond the military.

“JROTC teaches cadets the essential skill sets needed by today’s business and industry partners,” Barrow said. “Our STEM Leadership Academy gives them a pathway that can lead to success…I am very proud of having been a part of this team from the beginning.”

Mobile County Schools was the only K-12 system among the 15 receiving NDEP grants.

