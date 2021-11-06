Win Stuff
USM football looking to snap losing streak, pick up first C-USA win

Jake Lange is expected to make his fourth consecutive start Saturday for the University of...
Jake Lange is expected to make his fourth consecutive start Saturday for the University of Southern Mississippi football team against the visiting University of North Texas.(Taylor Curet/WDAM 7)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One football team will come into M.M. Roberts Stadium Saturday afternoon hoping to start a streak.

The other hopes to snap the longest, single-season skid in eight years.

The University of Southern Mississippi will host the university of North Texas Saturday afternoon

The game will be streamed through ESPN+ and can also be heard on one of the affiliates of the Southern Miss Sports Network by Learfield along with channel 991 on the SiriusXM app.

USM (1-7, 0-4 Conference USA) heads into the contest looking to snap a six-game losing streak after falling at Middle Tennessee State University, 35-10, last Saturday.

The last time the Golden Eagles lost six consecutive games spanned two seasons, dropping the last three in 2019 and the first three of 2020. The last time USM lost six in a row in one season: 2013.

The Mean Green (2-6, 1-3) grabbed its first conference win last Saturday, going on the road to Houston, Texas, to nab a 30-24 overtime victory at Rice University.

North Texas has a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

