Trash talking tradition continues over the ‘Little Brown Jug’

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For the 100th anniversary of the “Little Brown Jug” Game, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker made a proposal addressed to Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.

The proposal was an offer to build a “Little Brown Jug” museum in Hattiesburg. Barker even offered to let Laurel’s hometown celebrities, Erin and Ben Napier from HGTV’s “Home Town,” design it.

“I mean, I think over time, they’re gonna see the value in it, and, of course, Hattiesburg is prepared to take on the cost of this because we don’t expect to pay for something we don’t ever need,” said Barker.

However, Magee declined the offer.

“Actually, after speaking to Ben and Erin this morning, we decided to make a counteroffer to the mayor, and that was for Laurel to annex Hattiesburg [and] rename it South Laurel so that they can be in a city that really means something. So, from now, Laurel will be called North Laurel and Hattiesburg will be called South Laurel,” said Magee.

But Barker is confused and does not understand why Magee would even suggest the offer.

“I’m not even sure what Magee is talking about. I mean, if I was always batting second to the superior city 30 miles south to myself, I would certainly want to be them. I would want to encapsulate in taking everything they had to do and offer and all their creativity and all their ideas and all of their talent,” said Barker.

That’s not the only thing they can’t seem to agree on.

“I’m predicting 24-21, Laurel. It’s going to be a close game, but Laurel will be victorious,” said Magee.

Barker thinks Magee is wrong.

“First of all, there’s no way our defense is giving up 24 points, alright. So I mean, that’s just that. That’s not going to happen,” said Magee.

“He doesn’t have any sports acumen. He didn’t know sports. He actually has no idea about high school football, which means that he’s choosing the wrong team on tomorrow night.”

Although they cannot agree about things on the field, they’ve each offered an interesting bargain.

“I will wash Mayor Barker’s vehicle in front of City Hall in my suit and tie, whether he chooses rain, shine, sleet or snow in front of City Hall in Hattiesburg if Hattiesburg, by any chance, can win against Laurel ‘Between the Bricks,’” said Magee.

“But my counteroffer will be I will toast to Mayor Johnny McGee just before I go up to give the midnight toast in New Year’s Eve,” Barker said.

Both mayors discussed it and they agreed to the following terms: If Laurel wins, Barker will wash Magee’s car. If Hattiesburg wins, Magee will have to make a toast to Hattiesburg at Laurel’s New Year’s Eve Party.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.