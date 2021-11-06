Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Official: Prisons should be ‘training centers’ not punitive

Attendees at an employer engagement forum confer having listened to educators, workforce...
Attendees at an employer engagement forum confer having listened to educators, workforce development leaders, and reentry coordinators speak of the ways and benefits of having the formerly incarcerated join the workforce in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The forum is part of Right On Crime, a national campaign on criminal justice reform that encourages revision by sharing research, policy ideas, mobilizing leaders, and by raising public awareness. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A top Mississippi corrections official says he no longer wants prisons to be seen as punitive institutions.

Pedro Morena, a deputy commissioner at the Department of Corrections, said Thursday that prisons should be seen as “training centers” where people build skills that can help them find employment.

The prison system is looking to expand its workforce development programs. Right now, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility inmates can learn business technology, cosmetology and upholstering.

People can also take classes to earn high school diplomas or college credits. The prison is also looking to introduce a welding program.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
3 more suspects arrested in Mount Olive death investigation
3 more suspects arrested in Mount Olive death investigation
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he intended to file a lawsuit against OSHA. His...
Reeves: Second lawsuit against OSHA will challenge Biden’s ‘flagrant abuse of power’
Twenty-four-year-old Jahaziel Guerrero was arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping.
N.C. man charged with kidnapping a child in Hattiesburg
LSP Trooper Jason Boyet is being questioned in a child pornography investigation.
Former Trooper of the Year sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for child porn

Latest News

Gametime! - Week 11
Gametime! - Week 11
Gametime! - Week 11
Gametime! - Week 11
6pm Headlines 11/5
6pm Headlines 11/5
Myrtessia Catchings, 23
‘My daughter was loved’ | Hundreds celebrate the life of beloved Brookhaven 23-year-old lost to gun violence