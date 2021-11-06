Win Stuff
Kiwanis’ ‘Pancake Day’ fundraiser confirmed for Dec. 4

Pancake Day is the only fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Laurel.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After a year’s absence, the Kiwanis’ Club of Laurel’s sole fundraiser is back on the calendar.

The Kiwanis’ “Pancake Day 2021″ will be held at two sites on Saturday, Dec. 4.

All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage will be available from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCO, 428 W. Oak St., and First Baptist Church, 607 W. Fifth St.

Also on hand: coffee, milk, chocolate milk and Coca-Cola products.

Tickets are $10, with children under 5 years old eating free.

“After being forced to cancel Kiwanis last year due to COVID-19, we are about this year and ready to serve our renowned pancakes and sausage.” said Randy Smith, Kiwanis Club of Laurel president

The proceeds from the fundraiser will cover scholarships for deserving high school seniors at Laurel Christian School and Laurel, Northeast, South Jones and West Jones high schools.

The fundraiser also makes possible the distribution of multiplication/division flashcards to every Jones County third-grader, including those enrolled in public and private schools as well as those schooled at home.

“Our annual Kiwanis Pancake Day is our only fundraiser each year,” said Lowell Howard, former presidents of the Kiwanis Club of Laurel. “We struggled through 2020 with the cancellation of Kiwanis Pancake Day, but we were still able to fund our two club projects _ scholarships and flashcards.

“But it was not an easy task by any means.”

Smith said rising food prices and the need to refill depleted coffers necessitated a bump in ticket prices.

“Soaring food and supply costs along with the need to ensure we have funds available for scholarships and flashcards have forced us to raise prices this tear,” Smith said. “However, it’s a donation by our patrons to help us serve our community and a bargain for all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages and drinks

“We gave raised the age for children eating free from age three to age five.”

Kiwanis Pankcake Day in 2021 offers dine-in or to-go plates at both the YWCO and First Baptist Church locations.

See any Kiwanis Club of Laurel member for tickets or pay at the door.

