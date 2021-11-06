Gametime! - Week 11

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Playoffs were in full force Friday night in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from Friday and Thursday night’s action:

Friday

Columbia (35) South Pike (0)

Jefferson Davis County (54) Clarkdale (19)

Union (28) West Marion (14)

Philadelphia (32) Heidelberg (30)

Jackson Academy (40) PCS (14)

Mendenhall (29) Stone (15)

Moss Point (40) Northeast Jones (0)

Poplarville (42) Raymond (7)

North Pike (37) Sumrall (27)

Enterprise-Clarke (42) Seminary (7)

Magee (47) Jefferson County (6)

Tylertown (44) Wesson (6)

Raleigh (43) Wilkinson County (0)

Kemper County (47) Collins (14)

Velma Jackson (48) East Marion (0)

Newton (36) Mize (30)

Lake (49) Stringer (6)

Canton Academy (40) Sylva-Bay Academy (28)

Thursday

West Jones (24) Wayne County (19)

Oak Grove (55) Northwest Rankin (39)

Bay Springs (36) Lumberton (0)

Taylorsville (40) Resurrection Catholic (14)

Richton (44) Salem (0)

Mount Olive (46) Enterprise-Lincoln (26)

Brookhaven (45) South Jones (23)

George County (34) Long Beach (7)

Terry (13) Petal (7)

Picayune (42) Gautier (14)

Pearl River Central (28) West Harrison (7)

