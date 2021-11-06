Gametime! - Week 11
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Playoffs were in full force Friday night in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from Friday and Thursday night’s action:
Friday
- Columbia (35) South Pike (0)
- Jefferson Davis County (54) Clarkdale (19)
- Union (28) West Marion (14)
- Philadelphia (32) Heidelberg (30)
- Jackson Academy (40) PCS (14)
- Mendenhall (29) Stone (15)
- Moss Point (40) Northeast Jones (0)
- Poplarville (42) Raymond (7)
- North Pike (37) Sumrall (27)
- Enterprise-Clarke (42) Seminary (7)
- Magee (47) Jefferson County (6)
- Tylertown (44) Wesson (6)
- Raleigh (43) Wilkinson County (0)
- Kemper County (47) Collins (14)
- Velma Jackson (48) East Marion (0)
- Newton (36) Mize (30)
- Lake (49) Stringer (6)
- Canton Academy (40) Sylva-Bay Academy (28)
Thursday
- West Jones (24) Wayne County (19)
- Oak Grove (55) Northwest Rankin (39)
- Bay Springs (36) Lumberton (0)
- Taylorsville (40) Resurrection Catholic (14)
- Richton (44) Salem (0)
- Mount Olive (46) Enterprise-Lincoln (26)
- Brookhaven (45) South Jones (23)
- George County (34) Long Beach (7)
- Terry (13) Petal (7)
- Picayune (42) Gautier (14)
- Pearl River Central (28) West Harrison (7)
