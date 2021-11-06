Win Stuff
Gametime! - Week 11

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Playoffs were in full force Friday night in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from Friday and Thursday night’s action:

Friday

  • Columbia (35) South Pike (0)
  • Jefferson Davis County (54) Clarkdale (19)
  • Union (28) West Marion (14)
  • Philadelphia (32) Heidelberg (30)
  • Jackson Academy (40) PCS (14)
  • Mendenhall (29) Stone (15)
  • Moss Point (40) Northeast Jones (0)
  • Poplarville (42) Raymond (7)
  • North Pike (37) Sumrall (27)
  • Enterprise-Clarke (42) Seminary (7)
  • Magee (47) Jefferson County (6)
  • Tylertown (44) Wesson (6)
  • Raleigh (43) Wilkinson County (0)
  • Kemper County (47) Collins (14)
  • Velma Jackson (48) East Marion (0)
  • Newton (36) Mize (30)
  • Lake (49) Stringer (6)
  • Canton Academy (40) Sylva-Bay Academy (28)

Thursday

  • West Jones (24) Wayne County (19)
  • Oak Grove (55) Northwest Rankin (39)
  • Bay Springs (36) Lumberton (0)
  • Taylorsville (40) Resurrection Catholic (14)
  • Richton (44) Salem (0)
  • Mount Olive (46) Enterprise-Lincoln (26)
  • Brookhaven (45) South Jones (23)
  • George County (34) Long Beach (7)
  • Terry (13) Petal (7)
  • Picayune (42) Gautier (14)
  • Pearl River Central (28) West Harrison (7)

