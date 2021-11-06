Win Stuff
Firefighters respond to shed fire in Laurel

Owner Jack Blackledge said the shed was 36-feet by 18-feet and filled with stored items, such...
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Jones County volunteer fire departments worked to put out a shed fire that happened in Laurel Friday afternoon.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Calhoun, Soso, Pleasant Ridge and Sharon volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 270 Burnt Bridge Road in Laurel after 1 p.m.

A person passing by the area called 911 after seeing heavy smoke.

When the firefighters arrived, they found a large shed surrounded by trees taken over by flames.

Owner Jack Blackledge said the shed was 36-feet by 18-feet and filled with stored items, such as vinyl records.

Bumgardner said Blackledge was not home at the time of the fire.

The passerby noticed a chain link dog pen near the shed, and the dogs were safely removed.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries during the incident but no other injuries were reported.

The shed took heavy damage.

