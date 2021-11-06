Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

8 dead, multiple injured at Astroworld Festival in Houston, officials say

Eight people are dead and there have been “multiple civilian injuries” at the Astroworld...
Eight people are dead and there have been “multiple civilian injuries” at the Astroworld Festival Friday night in Houston, the Houston Fire Department said.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - At least eight people are dead and many others were injured in a crowd surge Friday night at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña said in a press conference.

Peña said the compression of the crowd happened while rapper Travis Scott was performing.

The show was called off shortly after the injuries occurred.

Earlier in the day, there were reports of concert-goers rushing in and knocking down metal detectors and trampling others.

The festival is hosted by Scott and was scheduled to run from Friday through Saturday, according to the music festival’s website.

The sold out event included SZA, Bad Bunny and 21 Savage on its lineup.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
Twenty-four-year-old Jahaziel Guerrero was arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping.
N.C. man charged with kidnapping a child in Hattiesburg
Kedrick Tevon Lee, 25, was sentenced to life in prison without a possibility of parole and an...
Hub City man found guilty, sentenced to life for 2020 homicide
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman allegedly pays $10,000 for hitman in Bitcoin in murder-for-hire plot
3 more suspects arrested in Mount Olive death investigation
3 more suspects arrested in Mount Olive death investigation

Latest News

Gametime! - Week 11
Gametime! - Week 11
Gametime! - Week 11
Gametime! - Week 11
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Congress passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, delivering major win for Biden.
House passes bipartisan infrastructure bill