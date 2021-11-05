Waynesboro Christmas Open House set for Sunday

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sunday, Nov. 7, Waynesboro businesses will hold their annual Christmas Open House giving residents in the area an opportunity to beat the holiday rush and purchase their Christmas gifts early.

While some businesses will open before noon, most will open their doors starting at 1 p.m. and will stay open until 4 p.m.

Merchants will be offering special discount pricing, door prizes, raffles, street music, snacks, and more.

This is the largest one-day shopping event in the area and store owners like, Shana Hutto Neely at Hutto Furniture & Gift Gallery, says it’s important to support local businesses.

“Shopping local is so important to companies like us and other small businesses in the area because we try to employ people within our community to prevent them from having to go out of town to work,” Shana said. “It’s also a really good way to showcase what we have available to the community and surrounding areas here in Waynesboro.”

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics’ Business Employment Dynamics report, small businesses created 10.5 million net new jobs between 2000 and 2019, accounting for 65.1 percent of net new jobs created in the United States.

The Small Business Administration says $48 out of every $100 spent at a small business stays in the community.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.