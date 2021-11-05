USM football begins season-closing stretch

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The University of Southern Miss begins the end of its 2021 football schedule at 2 p.m. Saturday by welcoming the University of North Texas to M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The game will be streamed through ESPN+ and can also be heard on one of the affiliates of the Southern Miss Sports Network by Learfield along with channel 991 on the SiriusXM app.

USM (1-7, 0-4 Conference USA) heads into the contest looking to snap a six-game losing streak after falling at Middle Tennessee State University last Saturday.

The Mean Green (2-6, 1-3) grabbed its first conference win last Saturday, going on the road to Houston, Texas, to nab a 30-24 overtime victory at Rice University.

Running back Ayo Adeyi scored the game-winner on a 1-yard run, his second rushing touchdown of the game.

UNT scored all four of its touchdowns on the ground.

Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune led the team in rushing, netting 65 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Adeyi (47 yards, two touchdowns) and fellow running back Torrey DeAndre (43 yards, touchdown) combined for 90 yards and three touchdowns rushing.

The Golden Eagles’ defense played limited MTSU to 287 yards total offense and forced a season-high four turnovers.

The defense was responsible for just two of the Blue Raiders’ five touchdowns, with one of those coming on a short field following a USM turnover.

USM ranks 40th nationally in total defense, allowing 346.6 yards per game.

Linebacker Santrell Latham turned in his best game of the season with seven tackles, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Latham leads the country with four forced fumbles this season, while ranking seventh in fumbles recoveries.

Defensive back Malik Short leads USM in tackles (63), interceptions (two) and pass breakups (seven).

Receiver Jason Brownlee has hauled in 29 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns. The junior had nine catches for 120 yards and a touchdown last week.

Frank Gore Jr. tops all USM rushers with 526 yards and has another 160 yards receiving.

Quarterback Jake Lange is expected to make his fourth start of the season. Lange has completed 62-of-112 passes (53.4 percent) for 727 yards and four touchdowns.

USM will not only celebrate with its annual “Salute to Armed Forces” game Saturday, the 2011 C-USA championship team will be honored during the contest.

The Golden Eagles take to the road the next two weekends at the University of Texas-San Antonio and Louisiana Tech University, respectively, before returning home for the season finale, 2 p.m. on Nov. 27 against Florida International University.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.