Pine Belt YMCA swim coach recognized statewide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt swim coach doesn’t just teach her swimmers how to freestyle, she’s showing them the importance of attention to detail.

Addy Panzram’s dedication to The Y Hub Fins has earned her statewide recognition. She was recently named the Mississippi Swimming Age Group Coach of the Year.

“It was a nice honor,” Panzram said. “It was good to know that they recognize that I’m doing a good job. I’ve been here for about three years, and I do a lot of technique with the kids and their technique is showing and so the other coaches have recognized that.”

“I’m not shocked cause she’s a great coach,” Matt Rumph, CEO of The YMCA Southeast Mississippi said. “I see it with her kids. I see it in the program. I see it in the success of the program because she comes back and shows all the results and these kids go to these meets and they excel.”

Panzram teaches at both The Family YMCA’s in Hattiesburg and Petal. She believes her attention to detail is one of the reasons other coaches in the Magnolia State voted for her.

“I give a lot of attention and I try to give a lot of feedback to each of the kids at the meets and the other coaches do see that,” Panzram said.

“I’ve been here about a year and in that years time I’ve seen the hard work, the dedication that she’s given, the caring for the kids,” Rumph said.

Rumph says he’s extremely proud to have Panzram on his team.

“Swimming can be very difficult,” Rumph said. “It is an individual thing and it’s very hard to keep focused in that, and Addy does a great job with these kids, keeping them focused and trying to excel.”

Panzram says she is grateful for the recognition and plans to continue to teach the proper form, as well as create many extremely fast swimmers.

“I love coaching, I like the kids and every day is building up each kid trying to make them better, each individual summer, trying to make them better as the years go by,” Panzram said.

Panzram teaches three different swim age groups at The Family YMCA’s in Petal and Hattiesburg.

