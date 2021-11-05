Officials break ground at new Nora Davis Elementary School

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - In 2019, the Laurel School District was planning to turn Nora Davis Elementary School into a family center.

On Dec. 16, however, a tornado destroyed the building.

After almost two years, the district has a multi-million dollar plan to rebuild it for the kids.

“Dr. Watts stepped in and said we’re not going to spend millions of dollars and not have it benefit children directly. I loved the shift in its usage to say no, it’s going to benefit children first,” said Dr. Hill.

“I had depended on the people in the schools to take care of me, and they did. It took very good care of me, and I want to pay it forward to kids,” said Dr. Watts.

Laurel School District leaders say the building is going to be state of the art.

“We’ve had a top-notch building design we had a top-notch firm to help us design it everything matters. so even the building design speaks to our children speak to this community says we value you. We value our children,” said Dr. Hill.

We’re told the main problem with the building was safety. The open hallways gave the public easy access to the students.

Now, that’s going to change.

“It’s going to be a secure facility because they’re going to change the square footage to close in those buildings. All of the things that I was worried about will be solved with this new construction,” said Dr. Watts.

Once construction is completed at Nora Davis Elementary School, some students will be relocated throughout the district.

“All pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade will go to Oak Park. All second, third and fourth grade will come here to Nora Davis. All fifth and sixth grade will go to Laurel Upper Elementary, which is housed in the Maddox building, and then the middle school will be seventh and eighth grade,” said Dr. Watts.

The building is expected to be complete in March 2023.

Dr. Watts also said once all this project is complete, they will have space to create a S.T.E.M. school at the middle school building.

