National Guard soldier shot while driving car on Hwy 8

(WRDW)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRENADA, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Grenada are trying to figure out who shot an Army National Guard soldier as she was driving her car on Highway 8, according to WTVA.

Chief George Douglas said someone opened fire on Arianna Butts about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Jones Circle from a red car that pulled up next to her as both were heading east.

He added Butts reportedly was in the area for National Guard training.

A helicopter flew her from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada to another hospital to be treated for her injury.

The chief asks anyone with information that can help his officers solve this case to call the Grenada Police Department at 662-227-TIPS.

