MSDH scheduling COVID vaccines for children 5-11 Friday

Four children became the first ones to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
Four children became the first ones to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Fargo-Moorhead area.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state health department will start scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years old after 7 p.m. Friday, for appointments beginning Monday, November 8.

Children ages 5-11 years will be vaccinated with two 10-microgram doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered 21 days apart.

The dosage is one-third of the adolescent and adult dose.

“We are pleased this has finally been approved, and we recommend that all children 5 and older in Mississippi be vaccinated against COVID-19,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “If you have questions or concerns, we urge you to please talk with your pediatrician or healthcare provider.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health has ordered 51,000 doses of vaccine for this age group, and they are arriving at county health departments and other healthcare providers this week.

You can schedule your appointment here for any county health department.

Appointments can also be made by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 866-498-4948 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

