Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MSDH: 514 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported Friday in Miss.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 506,556...
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 506,556 and 10,148, respectively.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Friday that more than 500 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

MSDH said Friday that 514 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Thursday

Fourteen new deaths were also reported with seven deaths happening between Oct. 22 and Nov. 4. Seven more deaths were recorded between Aug. 8 and Oct. 22 from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 506,556 and 10,148, respectively.

According to Thursday’s report, around 44 new cases and 1 death were reported in the Pine Belt. The death was recorded in Forrest County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 56,493 COVID-19 cases and 1,031 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,309 cases, 95 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,555 cases, 254 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,377 cases, 65 deaths
  • Jones: 13,947 cases, 243 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,556 cases, 138 deaths
  • Marion: 4,244 cases, 108 deaths
  • Perry: 2,091 cases, 56 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,414 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 490,381 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,042,651 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,384,258 people fully vaccinated.

MSDH currently provides free vaccinations at county health departments and special community locations for anyone 12 years of age or older. This may be updated in the coming days.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Most Read

Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
Twenty-four-year-old Jahaziel Guerrero was arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping.
N.C. man charged with kidnapping a child in Hattiesburg
Kedrick Tevon Lee, 25, was sentenced to life in prison without a possibility of parole and an...
Hub City man found guilty, sentenced to life for 2020 homicide
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman allegedly pays $10,000 for hitman in Bitcoin in murder-for-hire plot
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs

Latest News

Four children became the first ones to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
MSDH scheduling COVID vaccines for children 5-11 Friday
Covington County Hospital currently has about 300 doses of the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.
Covington Hospital ready to administer pediatric COVID vaccines
The community-wide effort is a joint endeavor by the Hattiesburg & Petal YMCA along with the...
Food drive underway to help feed veterans and their families
Covington Hosptial ready to administer pediatric COVID vaccines
Covington Hosptial ready to administer pediatric COVID vaccines