MSDH: 514 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported Friday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Friday that more than 500 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

MSDH said Friday that 514 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Thursday

Fourteen new deaths were also reported with seven deaths happening between Oct. 22 and Nov. 4. Seven more deaths were recorded between Aug. 8 and Oct. 22 from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 506,556 and 10,148, respectively.

According to Thursday’s report, around 44 new cases and 1 death were reported in the Pine Belt. The death was recorded in Forrest County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 56,493 COVID-19 cases and 1,031 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,309 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,555 cases, 254 deaths

Jasper: 3,377 cases, 65 deaths

Jones: 13,947 cases, 243 deaths

Lamar: 10,556 cases, 138 deaths

Marion: 4,244 cases, 108 deaths

Perry: 2,091 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,414 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 490,381 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,042,651 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,384,258 people fully vaccinated.

MSDH currently provides free vaccinations at county health departments and special community locations for anyone 12 years of age or older. This may be updated in the coming days.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.