More clouds today, but this weekend will be nice and sunny

We’re starting off your morning with cloudy skies and temps in the low 50s. Skies will be cloudy pretty much all day long. Highs will only top out into low 60s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the mid 50s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 40s.

Saturday and Sunday will be nice and sunny. Highs will top out into the upper 60s during the afternoon for both days. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 40s.

Next week will start off warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. We’ll stay dry until late next week. That’s when our next system will move though the area, giving us a chance of showers towards next Friday.

