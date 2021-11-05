Win Stuff
JCSD investigates 3 ATV thefts

Anyone with information on these ATVs and/or the person/persons responsible is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on three ATV thefts.

On Thursday evening, JCSD reported that a Honda Foreman 520 ATV was stolen from a home on Trace Road in the Shady Grove community.

This ATV was dark green with a Stealth Winch 2500 and distinctive black rims. The owner had the keys at the time of the theft.

According to JCSD, tire tracks led from where the ATV was parked to Trace Road and then toward Highway 15 North.

Also on Thursday night, JCSD reported two ATV thefts on Summerland Road in Jones County.

According to JSCD, a Honda Rancher 420 and a Honda Foreman 500 were taken overnight. They were both red.

JCSD said that they were stolen off of a trailer in the owner’s yard.

It is unknown if these two incidents are related.

Anyone with information on these ATVs and/or the person/persons responsible is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

