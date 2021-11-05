JCSD investigates 3 ATV thefts

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on three ATV thefts.

On Thursday evening, JCSD reported that a Honda Foreman 520 ATV was stolen from a home on Trace Road in the Shady Grove community.

This ATV was dark green with a Stealth Winch 2500 and distinctive black rims. The owner had the keys at the time of the theft.

According to JCSD, tire tracks led from where the ATV was parked to Trace Road and then toward Highway 15 North.

A Honda Foreman 520 ATV was stolen from a home on Trace Road in the Shady Grove community. (Jones County Sheriff's Office)

Also on Thursday night, JCSD reported two ATV thefts on Summerland Road in Jones County.

According to JSCD, a Honda Rancher 420 and a Honda Foreman 500 were taken overnight. They were both red.

JCSD said that they were stolen off of a trailer in the owner’s yard.

A Honda Rancher 420 and a Honda Foreman 500 were taken on Thursday night. (Jones County Sheriff's Office)

It is unknown if these two incidents are related.

Anyone with information on these ATVs and/or the person/persons responsible is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.