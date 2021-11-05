Win Stuff
Hattiesburg, Laurel head coaches preview 100th Battle for Lil’ Brown Jug

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s no way to fully understand what 100 years of football means to two communities – other than to watch the passion Laurel and Hattiesburg high schools play with.

Golden Tornadoes head coach Ryan Earnest and Tigers head coach Tony Vance stopped by the WDAM studio on Friday to talk about the 100th Battle for the “Lil’ Brown Jug.”

The region 3-5A contest is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. “Between the Bricks” in Laurel.

