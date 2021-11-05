Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Cycles donates more than $8K to cancer center

Hattiesburg Cycles sells 166 units, resulting in $8,300 in donations.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the fourth year in a row, Hattiesburg Cycles is donating a portion of their October sales to the Forrest General Cancer Center.

$50 of every unit sold in October is donated to the cancer center. This year, resulting in a total of $8,300.

“It just means a lot to be able to help our local residents that are in the situation, having to deal with health care bills and stuff like that,” said Hattiesburg Cycles’ Internet Sales Adviser Michael White. “It means a lot to partner with a local organization, that way we can keep the donations here locally and help people here in Forrest County.”

With $8,300 this year, the total over the last two years surpassed $18,000.

“When the money comes in, it goes into a special fund at the cancer center that is designated so we can spend that money on special projects and special small needs that come up throughout the year,” said Martha Dearman, the executive director of Forrest General Health Care Foundation.

Both parties hope to continue this partnership for years to come.

