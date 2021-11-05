Forrest County Board appoints Mary Lee Holmes as county prosecutor

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Board of Supervisors appointed a new county prosecutor this week.

Mary Lee Holmes will take the position after long-time prosecutor David Myers passed away last month.

Myers and Holmes spent a lot of their careers working together. Holmes began working in the chancery court office when she was 15 and has had a passion for the courts and serving people ever since.

”It’s such a great honor to have been asked to come and serve Forest County. And I certainly have some big shoes to fill with David Myers. I mean, he was such a loved public servant. And if I can, if I can just do half the job that David did as a public servant, then I know that I’ll do a good job and serve the county well,” says Holmes.

She says ever since working in Chancery Court, she’s been interested in all aspects of the law and how to serve her fellow citizens.

Holmes said she learned a lot from Meyers and will take his advice into her career.

“I want to come in and be able to solve problems and help people. I love people. I want to be able to protect the children through the Youth Court. It’s such an important role, and I’m just, I’m excited to get started,” she explains.

Holmes wants Forrest County and surrounding residents to know, she is working for them and if they have questions or need help, they should feel free to ask.

“I’m easy to talk to. I’m a people person. So if people have problems, don’t be scared to come to me. Come talk to me. Of course, I’m doing my job to protect the citizens and to serve the public. But I think it’s important to understand that you can come talk to people in are always willing to listen,” she says.

Holmes will be officially be sworn in to the Forrest County Prosecutor position in a ceremony at the county boardroom on Tuesday, Nov. 9th.

