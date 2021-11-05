Win Stuff
Drugs, guns seized during Jasper Co. drug raid

Narcotic Investigators seized approximately 86 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over 30...
Narcotic Investigators seized approximately 86 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over 30 grams of suspected marijuana, an unspecified amount of suspected hashish and psilocybin mushrooms and an unspecified amount of illegally obtained prescription drugs, such as fentanyl and oxycodone.(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant Thursday near the southwest county line on Highway 533.

Narcotic investigators seized approximately 86 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over 30 grams of suspected marijuana, an unspecified amount of suspected hashish and psilocybin mushrooms and an unspecified amount of illegally obtained prescription drugs, such as fentanyl and oxycodone.

Other items seized included two handguns and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Boutwell, 47, and Madison Ainsworth, 25, were arrested at the scene and transported to the Jasper County Jail.

According to JCSO, Boutwell was previously convicted of selling methamphetamine in Jones County. He also has a felony bond from a similar arrest in July 2020 in Jasper County.

Regarding this search warrant and arrest, Boutwell was charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled Substance w/intent to distribute and one count of possession of a weapon by a Convicted Felon, said JCSO.

Several enhancements to these charges are possible because it was Boutwell’s second offense and there was a weapon present. Additional charges are also pending crime lab results, said JCSO.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

On 11/4/21, Jasper County SO Narcotics Investigator’s executed a search warrant at 14 MS Hwy 533, in southwestern Jasper...

Posted by Jasper County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi on Friday, November 5, 2021

