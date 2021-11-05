Win Stuff
Father searching for daughter’s ashes after his truck was stolen

By Amanda Alvarado and William Puckett
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A father and his wife are searching for their daughter’s ashes after their truck was stolen near the North Carolina border.

Patrick Sanabria and his wife were hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday. When they returned to the spot they parked in, Sanabria’s white 1997 Ford Ranger was gone.

There was one item left in the truck that Sanabria wants back most; an owl pendant necklace with his 1-year-old daughter’s ashes inside.

“It’s like I lost her all over again,” Sanabria said.

Sanabria’s daughter passed away in May and he bought the necklace to remember her.

“It’s crazy. It blows my mind,” Sanabria said.

He is not worried about his truck. All he wants is the necklace back.

“Even that little pendant, that little piece, like I said it’s like losing her all over again. Like, she’s already gone and they just took a little bit more,” Sanabria said.

