Covington Hospital ready to administer pediatric COVID vaccines

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Administrators at Covington County Hospital say they’re ready to administer pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which were approved this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The hospital ordered 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

It can be given to children ages 5-11.

“We placed an order a while back, anticipating this and so, we got those in (Wednesday) and we’re ready to start giving vaccines today, to ages 5-11, if their parents choose to bring them in,” said Clancy Sanford, marketing director for Covington County Hospital.

The hospital has several locations for parents to choose from, including Covington Place, a drive-thru clinic on South Fir Avenue in Collins.

Other Covington County Hospital clinics in Covington, Simpson, Smith and Lamar counties will also have the vaccine.

Meanwhile, hospital administrators say the number of people in Covington County with COVID-19 is falling.

Katherine Bryant, director of quality and infection prevention, says fewer people are testing positive for the virus at the hospital.

She also says fewer people are seeking care for COVID-19 at the emergency room.

And she says the number of people getting monoclonal antibody treatments has also dropped.

But, she’s concerned about the rise of new COVID-19 variants and hopes parents will get their children vaccinated.

“I really think it is a matter of if we don’t vaccinate against this, it is going to keep mutating and it’s going to keep becoming stronger or worse variants and I think the more people are vaccinated, the less they spread it,” Bryant said.

The hospital says about 45 percent of Covington County residents, or 8,400 people, have been fully vaccinated.

