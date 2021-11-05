Win Stuff
Covington Hospital ready to administer pediatric COVID vaccines

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Administrators at Covington County Hospital say they’re ready to administer pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which were approved this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The hospital ordered 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

It can be given to children ages 5-11.

“We placed an order a while back, anticipating this and so, we got those in (Wednesday) and we’re ready to start giving vaccines today, to ages 5-11, if their parents choose to bring them in,” said Clancy Sanford, marketing director for Covington County Hospital.

The hospital has several locations for parents to choose from, including Covington Place, a drive-thru clinic on South Fir Avenue in Collins.

Other Covington County Hospital clinics in Covington, Simpson, Smith and Lamar counties will also have the vaccine.

Meanwhile, hospital administrators say the number of people in Covington County with COVID-19 is falling.

Katherine Bryant, director of quality and infection prevention, says fewer people are testing positive for the virus at the hospital.

She also says fewer people are seeking care for COVID-19 at the emergency room.

And she says the number of people getting monoclonal antibody treatments has also dropped.

But, she’s concerned about the rise of new COVID-19 variants and hopes parents will get their children vaccinated.

“I really think it is a matter of if we don’t vaccinate against this, it is going to keep mutating and it’s going to keep becoming stronger or worse variants and I think the more people are vaccinated, the less they spread it,” Bryant said.

The hospital says about 45 percent of Covington County residents, or 8,400 people, have been fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Dupree's attorney says he earned the money he was paid and was not responsible for decisions...
The $1 million project is between 34th avenue and highway 49.
Mississippi Supreme Court makes decision in Stanley McGlasten case.
The community-wide effort is a joint endeavor by the Hattiesburg & Petal YMCA along with the...
Hardy Street site of pedestrian and beautification project
