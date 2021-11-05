Col. Joseph Kinnan named Hattiesburg’s Veteran of the Year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Every year, Hattiesburg honors one veteran with the veteran of the year title. This year, the award belongs to Col. Joseph Kinnan.

Kinnan served in the United States Air Force for 26 years and has been a Hattiesburg resident for 38 years.

Kinnan was Commander of Detachment 423, the Air Force ROTC at The University of Southern Mississippi from 1983 through 1986.

“I remember when I was trying to decide which ROTC unit to come to. I called the personnel center of the Air Force and asked them what they knew about Hattiesburg, and they said Hattiesburg is the best-kept secret in the air force and I said I’ll take it,” recalls Kinnan.

Kinnan even established the Hattiesburg tradition of Air Force ROTC cadets standing a 24-hour honor guard vigil in Veterans Memorial Park every Veteran’s Day to honor those who lost their lives in service to their country. He also did serve on the Hattiesburg Veteran’s Committee when it reformed in 1985 and he helped plan and create the ceremony that is celebrated to this day.

He shared advice to those starting their military career saying it’s a good way to build service-based values.

“I would say that the service gives them a really good base for decision making, a feeling of wanting to their nation and others so that’s a good way to start,” Kinnan says.

Kinnan is active in the community, spending time at the DuBard School and is a crisis intervention team trainer. He is also a champion for mental health.

Kinnan created and established the Mississippi Leadership Academy for the MS Department of Health. He is the executive director of the academy and serves on the State’s Department of Mental Health Planning Council.

“Right now the governor’s challenge to reduce the suicides among military and veterans is going full bore in the state of Mississippi and we’re part of that effort to make that happen,” says Kinnan.

He also is a leader in the Mississippi National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), expanding local “NAMI Walks” that engage businesses and residents. Those walks have raised more than $30,000 since 2018 to help families and individuals with mental illness.

Kinnan also serves his community as the president of Hattiesburg’s Chapter of the Society of Saint Vincent DePaul. He spends his time volunteering and connecting people in need with local resources like Pine Belt Mental Healthcare and the city’s Homeless Coordinator.

He even established his Jamestown-Lincoln Road Neighborhood Association where he was the first president and continued for 18 years. He is now serving as interim president of the association while the selected president is deployed.

Kinnan says he’s surprised and honored to be Hattiesburg’s veteran of the year.

“I didn’t expect it at all. I thought it might be a prank in fact… I’m grateful though because we’ve come here every year to honor the veterans on Memorial Day and veteran’s day so it’s special,” he says.

Kinnan is looking forward to the annual Veteran’s Day ceremony.

“I think it every important it draws the military community together with the civilian population and the city excels in that area so it’s good to have those upbeat type of gathering to make us feel like we belong together,” Kinnan says.

The city will host its annual Veteran’s Day ceremony at 11.m. after a parade at 10 a.m. next Thursday at Veteran’s Park. The ceremony will feature keynote speaker retired Gen. Larry Harrington.

