Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

30th Hattiesburg mural opens at downtown restaurant

The mural "Spread Your Wings" was painted in three days by Austin, Texas artist Avery Orendorf.
The mural "Spread Your Wings" was painted in three days by Austin, Texas artist Avery Orendorf.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Visitors to downtown Hattiesburg are enjoying the latest mural commissioned by the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art.

It’s called, “Spread Your Wings,” and it’s located on the Batson Street side of the restaurant Fairley’s Wings.

The central figure in the mural is a hummingbird.

It was just completed by Austin, Tx. artist Avery Orendorf.

She gathered with Hattiesburg city officials and VisitHattiesburg for a ribbon-cutting Friday morning.

“The hummingbird is really just like this beautiful, spiritual animal for me,” Orendorf said.

“We started (the mural) Tuesday morning, so we were able to get this whole wall done in three days. We were so grateful to have the wall base-coated for us by an incredible local painter.”

“I feel great about it, it’s a great addition to downtown and it just brings life to this curb right here, so it’s a great addition,” said Nick Fairley, owner of Fairley’s Wings.

“Spread Your Wings” is the 30th mural in Hattiesburg.

It’s one of 45 stops on the Hattiesburg Public Art Trail.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
Twenty-four-year-old Jahaziel Guerrero was arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping.
N.C. man charged with kidnapping a child in Hattiesburg
Kedrick Tevon Lee, 25, was sentenced to life in prison without a possibility of parole and an...
Hub City man found guilty, sentenced to life for 2020 homicide
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman allegedly pays $10,000 for hitman in Bitcoin in murder-for-hire plot
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs

Latest News

Vaccination
La. joins Mississippi, Indiana in worker vaccine requirement lawsuit
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 506,556...
MSDH: 514 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported Friday in Miss.
Narcotic Investigators seized approximately 86 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over 30...
Drugs, guns seized during Jasper Co. drug raid
Myrtessia Catchings, 23
‘My daughter was loved’ | Family takes restaurant manager off life support, suspect’s charges upgraded to murder