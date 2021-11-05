30th Hattiesburg mural opens at downtown restaurant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Visitors to downtown Hattiesburg are enjoying the latest mural commissioned by the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art.

It’s called, “Spread Your Wings,” and it’s located on the Batson Street side of the restaurant Fairley’s Wings.

The central figure in the mural is a hummingbird.

It was just completed by Austin, Tx. artist Avery Orendorf.

She gathered with Hattiesburg city officials and VisitHattiesburg for a ribbon-cutting Friday morning.

“The hummingbird is really just like this beautiful, spiritual animal for me,” Orendorf said.

“We started (the mural) Tuesday morning, so we were able to get this whole wall done in three days. We were so grateful to have the wall base-coated for us by an incredible local painter.”

“I feel great about it, it’s a great addition to downtown and it just brings life to this curb right here, so it’s a great addition,” said Nick Fairley, owner of Fairley’s Wings.

“Spread Your Wings” is the 30th mural in Hattiesburg.

It’s one of 45 stops on the Hattiesburg Public Art Trail.

