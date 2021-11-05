3 more suspects arrested in Mount Olive murder investigation

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three more people in connection to a Mount Olive murder investigation.

A total of six people have been charged so far in connection to the death of Kendre Barber.

Des Marie King, 23, was arrested and charged Friday with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime. Her bond has not been set at this time.

Joshua Pearson, 47, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime. His bond was denied due to him being out on felony bond with Forrest County.

Kayla S. Walters, 29, was also arrested Thursday. She was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and one count of hindering prosecution. Her bond was set at $80,000.

Earlier this week, Malik T. Mickel, Nathaneil Easterling Jr. and Michael McNair were arrested in connection to the murder.

Photo: L to R, Malik Torrez Mickel, Nathaneil Easterling Jr. and Michael McNair. (Covington County Sheriff's Department)

According to the sheriff’s office, Mickel, Easterling and McNair had their charges updated to one count of aggravated assault and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime. Each suspect also had their bond denied.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Barber’s body was found in Mount Olive on Cooley Springs Road by a motorist. Sheriff Darrell Perkins originally said Barber had been beaten and run over by a car.

The story will be updated when more information is provided.

