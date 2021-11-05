Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

3 more suspects arrested in Mount Olive murder investigation

Photo: L to R, Des Marie King, Joshua Pearson and Kayla S. Walters.
Photo: L to R, Des Marie King, Joshua Pearson and Kayla S. Walters.(Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff and Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three more people in connection to a Mount Olive murder investigation.

A total of six people have been charged so far in connection to the death of Kendre Barber.

Des Marie King, 23, was arrested and charged Friday with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime. Her bond has not been set at this time.

Joshua Pearson, 47, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime. His bond was denied due to him being out on felony bond with Forrest County.

Kayla S. Walters, 29, was also arrested Thursday. She was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and one count of hindering prosecution. Her bond was set at $80,000.

Earlier this week, Malik T. Mickel, Nathaneil Easterling Jr. and Michael McNair were arrested in connection to the murder.

Photo: L to R, Malik Torrez Mickel, Nathaneil Easterling Jr. and Michael McNair.
Photo: L to R, Malik Torrez Mickel, Nathaneil Easterling Jr. and Michael McNair. (Covington County Sheriff's Department)

According to the sheriff’s office, Mickel, Easterling and McNair had their charges updated to one count of aggravated assault and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime. Each suspect also had their bond denied.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Barber’s body was found in Mount Olive on Cooley Springs Road by a motorist. Sheriff Darrell Perkins originally said Barber had been beaten and run over by a car.

The story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
Twenty-four-year-old Jahaziel Guerrero was arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping.
N.C. man charged with kidnapping a child in Hattiesburg
Kedrick Tevon Lee, 25, was sentenced to life in prison without a possibility of parole and an...
Hub City man found guilty, sentenced to life for 2020 homicide
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman allegedly pays $10,000 for hitman in Bitcoin in murder-for-hire plot
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs

Latest News

Mary Lee Holmes will replace long-time prosecutor David Myers.
Forrest County Board appoints Mary Lee Holmes as county prosecutor
Hattiesburg Cycles sells 166 units, resulting in $8,300 in donations.
Hattiesburg Cycles donates more than $8K to cancer center
Kinnan is active in the community, spending time at the DuBard School and is a crisis...
Col. Joseph Kinnan named Hattiesburg’s Veteran of the Year
The mural "Spread Your Wings" was painted in three days by Austin, Texas artist Avery Orendorf.
30th Hattiesburg mural opens at downtown restaurant