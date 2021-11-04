Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Toddler in Tchula accidentally shoots himself in face

(WLBT)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 2-year-old boy in Tchula accidentally shot himself in the face, police say.

Police Chief John Newton says the little boy is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon after Newton says the toddler found a handgun in a bedroom.

Police say the boy’s mom, grandparents, 3-year-old brother, and two young cousins were home at the time.

No one else was injured.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Victim of Jackson County domestic violence assault dies six months after attack
Dupree's attorney says he earned the money he was paid and was not responsible for decisions...
State Auditor’s Office responds to Marcus Dupree’s refusal to pay demand
Photo: L to R, Joshua Pearson and Desmarie King
CCSO looking for 2 people in connection to Mt. Olive murder
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi

Latest News

Twenty-four-year-old Jahaziel Guerrero was arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping.
N.C. man charged with kidnapping a child in Hattiesburg
Team owner James Germany said moving to Jackson is the right thing to do for the team but show...
Mississippi Raiders moving to Jackson, leaving Hub City
Mississippi Public Service Commission
PSC investigating Lamar County utility company
Tiffany Loftin
Ex-Rankin County deputy tax collector arrested for embezzlement
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 506,042...
MSDH: 381 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported on Thursday in Miss.