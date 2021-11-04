Tim’s Two Cents: Heidelberg High football coach Jimbo Nowell

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Heidelberg High School head football coach Jimbo Nowell.

In his first season with the Oilers, Nowell guided Heidelberg to its first region title in 24 seasons and only the fourth in the program’s history.

The Oilers (5-3) went unbeaten in Region 8-2A and have not lost a game since September.

Nowell has spent decades around football, either in the weight room or coaching in some capacity.

He was head strength coach at Mississippi State University and Western Kentucky University, as well as an assistant strength coach at West Virginia University and a Nick Saban-coached Louisiana State University.

Nowell was a defensive coordinator for two years at Pearl River Community College and defensive coordinator at Madison Central High School.

He spent a year as head coach at Magee High School and three years at Scott Central High School.

Nowell talks about his stops along the way, his experience at Heidelberg and what he sees down the road for the Oilers.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.