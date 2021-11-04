There’s no place like “Gnome” at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -It’s officially Gnome-vember at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, a time of quirky joy and cuteness to ease us into winter.

This month’s display was lovingly created by the Hub City Crafters to celebrate garden gnomes and the adorable woodland creatures that they protect.

A few other fanciful beasts are joining the celebration as well, such as trolls, dragons, unicorns, sea creatures, a cow being abducted by a spaceship and a certain aged Senator wearing mittens on a park bench.

They are all working together to lift spirits and bring joyful light to visitors.

You can sneak a peek into this magical word next time you’re in downtown Hattiesburg.

