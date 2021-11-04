Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

There’s no place like “Gnome” at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

This month’s display was lovingly created by the Hub City Crafters.
This month’s display was lovingly created by the Hub City Crafters.(Hattiesburg Pocket Museum)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -It’s officially Gnome-vember at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, a time of quirky joy and cuteness to ease us into winter.

This month’s display was lovingly created by the Hub City Crafters to celebrate garden gnomes and the adorable woodland creatures that they protect.

A few other fanciful beasts are joining the celebration as well, such as trolls, dragons, unicorns, sea creatures, a cow being abducted by a spaceship and a certain aged Senator wearing mittens on a park bench.

They are all working together to lift spirits and bring joyful light to visitors.

You can sneak a peek into this magical word next time you’re in downtown Hattiesburg.

It’s “GNOMEVEMBER”!! As the days get shorter, and the weather colder, welcome to Gnome-vember, a time of quirky joy...

Posted by Hattiesburg Pocket Museum on Monday, November 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: L to R, Joshua Pearson and Desmarie King
CCSO looking for 2 people in connection to Mt. Olive murder
Devonta Curtis, 19, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody by Lamar County Deputies off Shears...
UPDATE: West 7th Street shooting suspect arrested, charged
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant

Latest News

Bands prepare for the battle of the bands ahead of the "Little Brown Jug" game.
LHS, HHS prepare for ‘Battle of the Bands’ before 100th ‘Jug’ game
LPD names officer of the month
LPD names officer of the month
LHS, HHS prepare for ‘Battle of the Bands’ before 100th ‘Jug’ game
LHS, HHS prepare for ‘Battle of the Bands’ before 100th ‘Jug’ game
More than 80 students at Pearl River Community College have been awarded the Pearl River Valley...
88 PRCC students get new Round Up scholarships