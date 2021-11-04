Win Stuff
Robert Henry playing vital role for Jones College

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The whole state of Mississippi saw what Robert Henry accomplished at Lumberton High School.

After earning “Mr. Football” as a junior and senior in Class 1A, Henry led the Panthers to the 2020 state championship.

But even Jones College head coach Steve Buckley is impressed with how quickly Henry’s adapted to the junior college level.

Running alongside the NJCAA’s leading rusher La’Damian Webb, Henry has put up 492 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 80 carries.

“You look at where Robert came from,” Buckley said. “He was an outstanding back at Lumberton, but they were wildcat a lot of the times. He was their quarterback, basically. They did a tremendous job with his talent. But to come in and understand our zone scheme, pass protection. It’s just a different animal for him but he’s done a great job of absorbing what we’re doing. He’s playing behind La’Damian and I think that always helps. La’Damian’s a great - probably better coach than I am. But just his maturation process the last four weeks has been really, really good.”

The No. 3 Bobcats (8-1) host No. 5 Northwest Mississippi on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference semifinals.

