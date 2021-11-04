PSC investigating Lamar County utility company

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Public Service Commission has voted to investigate complaints of “questionable service and businesses practices” against a Lamar County utility company.

A news release from commissioner Dane Maxwell said the PSC voted this week to investigate Le Papillon Utility Co., LLC after his office received several complaints about the utility’s quality of service.

“My office has received several complaints from residents of Le Papillon properties in the past 6 months, so we plan on investigating aspects of its operations and infrastructure,” Maxwell said. “I am committed to getting to the bottom of these issues to resolve any problems for the future of this system and the residents it serves.”

No details about the complaints were provided by the PSC.

WDAM has reached out to Le Papillon Utility Co. for comment and is awaiting a response.

The PSC issued a certificate of public convenience in February 2005 for Le Papillon to build, operate and maintain a sewer system serving part of Lamar County.

