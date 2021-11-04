Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

PSC investigating Lamar County utility company

Mississippi Public Service Commission
Mississippi Public Service Commission(Mississippi Public Service Commission)
By Chris Thies
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Public Service Commission has voted to investigate complaints of “questionable service and businesses practices” against a Lamar County utility company.

A news release from commissioner Dane Maxwell said the PSC voted this week to investigate Le Papillon Utility Co., LLC after his office received several complaints about the utility’s quality of service.

During this month's Docket Meeting held earlier this week, the PSC voted to open an investigation on Le Papillon Utility...

Posted by Dane Maxwell for Mississippi on Thursday, November 4, 2021

“My office has received several complaints from residents of Le Papillon properties in the past 6 months, so we plan on investigating aspects of its operations and infrastructure,” Maxwell said. “I am committed to getting to the bottom of these issues to resolve any problems for the future of this system and the residents it serves.”

No details about the complaints were provided by the PSC.

WDAM has reached out to Le Papillon Utility Co. for comment and is awaiting a response.

The PSC issued a certificate of public convenience in February 2005 for Le Papillon to build, operate and maintain a sewer system serving part of Lamar County.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Victim of Jackson County domestic violence assault dies six months after attack
Dupree's attorney says he earned the money he was paid and was not responsible for decisions...
State Auditor’s Office responds to Marcus Dupree’s refusal to pay demand
Photo: L to R, Joshua Pearson and Desmarie King
CCSO looking for 2 people in connection to Mt. Olive murder
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi

Latest News

Twenty-four-year-old Jahaziel Guerrero was arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping.
N.C. man charged with kidnapping a child in Hattiesburg
Team owner James Germany said moving to Jackson is the right thing to do for the team but show...
Mississippi Raiders moving to Jackson, leaving Hub City
Tiffany Loftin
Ex-Rankin County deputy tax collector arrested for embezzlement
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 506,042...
MSDH: 381 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported on Thursday in Miss.