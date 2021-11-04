Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MSDH: 381 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported on Thursday in Miss.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 506,042...
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 506,042 and 10,134, respectively.(MSDH)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that less than 400 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

MSDH said Thursday that 381 new coronavirus cases had been reported. No new deaths were reported as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 506,042 and 10,134, respectively.

According to Thursday’s report, no new COVID-19 cases or deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 56,449 COVID-19 cases and 1,030 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,308 cases, 95 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,543 cases, 253 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,374 cases, 65 deaths
  • Jones: 13,934 cases, 243 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,552 cases, 138 deaths
  • Marion: 4,242 cases, 108 deaths
  • Perry: 2,084 cases, 56 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,412 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 490,381 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,035,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,381,357 people fully vaccinated.

MSDH currently provides free vaccinations at county health departments and special community locations for anyone 12 years of age or older. This may be updated in the coming days.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Victim of Jackson County domestic violence assault dies six months after attack
Dupree's attorney says he earned the money he was paid and was not responsible for decisions...
State Auditor’s Office responds to Marcus Dupree’s refusal to pay demand
Photo: L to R, Joshua Pearson and Desmarie King
CCSO looking for 2 people in connection to Mt. Olive murder
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Devonta Curtis, 19, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody by Lamar County Deputies off Shears...
UPDATE: West 7th Street shooting suspect arrested, charged

Latest News

Images of CVS pharmacist administering vaccine to child at CVS on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in...
CVS to offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines starting Sunday
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 505,661...
MSDH: 395 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported on Wednesday in Miss.
Please note that if an Isolation or Restricted Visitation sign is present on a patient’s door,...
SCRMC implements new visitation guidelines
Pfizer released information about its kids vaccine on Friday
Mississippians prepare for vaccines to roll out to 5-11 year olds