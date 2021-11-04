Win Stuff
Moselle man wanted for burglaries in Jones, Forrest counties arrested

Robert Ray Oswalt
Robert Ray Oswalt(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted for a vending machine burglary in Jones County and commercial burglary in Forrest County has been arrested.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Robert Ray Oswalt, of Moselle, was captured Wednesday night. He was booked at the Forrest County Detention Center.

Oswalt has been charged with warrants for burglary, driving while license suspended and driving with an expired tag at this time. His bond has not yet been set according to the JCSO.

According to the Jones County Sherriff’s Department, Oswalt is wanted in connection to a vending machine and a coin machine burglary in Jones County.

According to the FCSO, Oswalt was also wanted for the burglary of an “Ice House” next to the Circle K located on U.S. Highway 49 in Brooklyn.

