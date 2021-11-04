Win Stuff
Mississippi Raiders moving to Jackson, leaving Hub City

Team owner James Germany said moving to Jackson is the right thing to do for the team but show...
Team owner James Germany said moving to Jackson is the right thing to do for the team but show optimism in bringing a team to the Hub City in the future.(WLBT)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s arena football team, the Mississippi Raiders, is moving to a new city.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, it was announced that the Raiders will be moving to Jackson ahead of the upcoming 2022 season.

Jackson city leaders and officials with the team spoke during the conference to talk about what the addition of the new arena football could do for the city.

“This is a great day in Jackson, Ms., and we are so excited to welcome the Mississippi Raiders to the ‘City of Soul,’” said Visit Jackson CEO Dr. Ricky Thigpen. “When you have sports and family entertainment, that solidifies and creates a sense of place for the destination, and that is what we are striving for...”

The team joined the Elite Indoor Professional Football League in 2019 for its inaugural season in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season was pushed back to spring 2021. Games were played in the Forrest County Multipurpose Center in Hattiesburg.

Team owner James Germany said moving to Jackson is the right thing to do for the team but showed optimism in the possibility of bringing a team to the Hub City in the future.

For the upcoming season, the Raiders will play in the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson and be a part of the American Indoor Football Alliance. According to Mississippi State Fairground Director Michael Lasseter, the league will start on March 26, 2022.

Tryouts will be held in Jackson Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. For anyone who is interested in trying out, you can register by calling (601) 544-6693.

