Midnight on Front Street set to return in full force

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Midnight on Front Street is coming back to Hattiesburg in full force!

This was the big announcement that Mayor Toby Barker has been teasing on his Facebook page since Tuesday. The post included a link to a video, which opened at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

In the video, Barker was joined by DJ Kujho Carr to announce the public event will be hosted again on New Year’s Eve.

Midnight on Front Street is Coming Back! • Midnight on Front Street, Hattiesburg's #NYE Celebration, is coming back…. in... Posted by Kujho Carr on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Last year, public gatherings were postponed due to COVID-19 numbers in Mississippi.

Carr said he was at the 2020 event. He said he remember seeing people having a lot of fun.

“Bringing in the new year with my hometown, it was a dream,” said Carr in the video. “Seeing all those people who actually knew me. They knew me as Marcus but knew me as Kujho.”

Barker said the Hub City sign will be dropped at its traditional spot. He also said there would be music, fireworks and food at the event.

“I also know that this is not just Hattiesburg’s New Year’s Eve celebration,” said Barker in the video. “This is also quickly becoming Mississippi’s New Year celebration. We look forward to working with a lot of people from the state and the region who want to come and see what Hattiesburg has to offer on New Year’s Eve.”

The event is set to be hosted in Hattiesburg on Front Street on Dec. 31 in the hours leading up to midnight.

