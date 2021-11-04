Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

JCSD investigates utility trailer theft

Surveillance camera images show a dark-colored Tahoe was involved in the theft.
Surveillance camera images show a dark-colored Tahoe was involved in the theft.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of an 18′ utility trailer.

The theft happened on Wednesday night from Professional Automotive Svc. located at 92 Eastview Drive in Petal.

Surveillance camera images show a dark-colored Tahoe was involved in the theft.

Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible for this theft is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Victim of Jackson County domestic violence assault dies six months after attack
Dupree's attorney says he earned the money he was paid and was not responsible for decisions...
State Auditor’s Office responds to Marcus Dupree’s refusal to pay demand
Photo: L to R, Joshua Pearson and Desmarie King
CCSO looking for 2 people in connection to Mt. Olive murder
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Devonta Curtis, 19, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody by Lamar County Deputies off Shears...
UPDATE: West 7th Street shooting suspect arrested, charged

Latest News

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 506,042...
MSDH: 381 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported on Thursday in Miss.
Midday Headlines 11/04/2021
Midday Headlines 11/04/2021
During the celebration, the countdown to the New Year will feature the drop of a replica of the...
Midnight on Front Street set to return in full force
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman allegedly pays $10,000 for hitman in Bitcoin in murder-for-hire plot