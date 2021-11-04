JCSD investigates utility trailer theft

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of an 18′ utility trailer.

The theft happened on Wednesday night from Professional Automotive Svc. located at 92 Eastview Drive in Petal.

Surveillance camera images show a dark-colored Tahoe was involved in the theft.

Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible for this theft is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

