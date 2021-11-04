Win Stuff
Hub City man found guilty, sentenced to life for 2020 homicide

Kedrick Tevon Lee, 25, was sentenced to life in prison without a possibility of parole and an...
Kedrick Tevon Lee, 25, was sentenced to life in prison without a possibility of parole and an additional 20 years by Circuit Court Judge Bob Helfrich.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was found guilty of multiple felony charges and sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

According to Forrest County 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter, a Forrest County jury found Kedrick Tevon Lee guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence as a habitual offender.

On May 27, 2020, Hattiesburg Police Department officers were called to a home on Edwards Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene Tedarron Price lying in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Price, who was one of two men wanted for questioning in the May 2020 death of Rhkim James, was transported to Forrest General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives were able to get video footage of the shooting from the Edwards Street Package Store to identify Lee as the shooter. He was arrested three days later by HPD.

Six other people, including Lee’s mother, were arrested and charged in connection to the homicide.

Lee, 25, was sentenced to life in prison without a possibility of parole and an additional 20 years by Circuit Court Judge Bob Helfrich.

“This was a brutal shooting, with the victim have a total of thirteen gunshot wounds,” Carter stated. “I would like to commend the Hattiesburg Police Department for their excellent investigation on this case.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

